You’re going to meet all sorts of weird and wonderful characters in Baldur's Gate 3, but in a lot of cases, some NPCs are downright mean. Down in the Underdark, for example, there’s a group of rather hostile characters that have a bunch of Deep Gnomes as their slaves. We can’t have that.

Before we can begin questioning these people and rescuing the Gnomes, however, we’re going to have to help them. Gekh Coal of Decrepit Village will ask that you retrieve some missing boots from one of the Deep Gnome slaves, and return these to his sergeant, Thrinn. So, here’s where to find Thrinn’s missing boots in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to find Thrinn’s Missing Boots in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you reach the Decrepit Village in the Underdark, you’ll be given a less than warm welcome from Gekh Coal. This duergar has a Deep Gnome slave who has run off with a pair of his sergeant’s boots, and if we want to leave the Decrepit Village with our lives, we’ll need to find her and bring the boots back.

You can kill Gekh Coal, if you’d like, but for this guide, we’re going to find the Deep Gnome runaway slave.

He's rude and all, but we're not going to kill him. Yet. | Image credit: Larian/VG247

Gekh Coal describes the thief as a Deep Gnome with some fancy boots, and her name is Thulla. You’ll find Thulla in the Myconid Colony area of the Underdark, which happens to be where you can acquire Sussur Bark for the ‘Finish the Masterwork weapon’ side quest, too.

If you haven’t yet visited the Myconid Colony, you’ll want to head north-east of the Decrepit Village until you eventually reach the Ebonlake Grotto. Its Waypoint is at coordinates X102, Y-102, and it is marked on the below map.

The Myconid Colony and its nearby waypoint can be found at X102, Y-102. | Image credit: Larian/VG247

Beside the Wapoint, clamber up the mushrooms to your left to reach coordinates X82, Y-95. You’ll find Thella, the Gnome we’re looking for, injured on the floor here.

Talk to her, where you can learn some more about her predicament. When the option arises, choose to ‘take the boots’ from her. You’ll be able to take the boots right from her feet without much of a fuss, considering she’s injured.

Talk to Thulla if you want, but when it boils down to it, just take her boots.

With the boots in your inventory, return back to the Decrepit Village Waypoint and speak with Gekh Coal again. He’ll then ask you to do the legwork for him by heading to the duergar camp and giving the boots to his sergeant, Thrinn, directly.

Make your way to the large boats by the harbour in the village and interact with them. Choose to 'Sail into the Darkness’.

Sail away! | Image credit: Larian/VG247

While sailing, you’ll end up chatting with Corsair Greymon aboard the boat, who’ll be asking why you’re on Gekh’s boat. Tell him that you’re simply delivering the boots, and prepare for more dialogue once you’re finally dropped off at the duergar camp.

Morghal will also give you a less than friendly welcome, asking that you pay money if you wish to continue. Refuse to pay up by choosing ‘I’m not giving you a single coin’, and she won’t argue with you any further. Apparently, she was just messing around…

Tell Morghal you won't spare her a penny, and she'll stand down. | Image credit: Larian/VG247

At the Abandoned Refuge now, we still need to go and find Thrinn. Head south through the area and up the stairs until you reach the main chamber at coordinates X-626, Y331. You’ll see Sergeant Thrinn standing beside some Deep Gnomes that are working on a cave-in.

Once you find Thrinn, give her the boots! | Image credit: Larian/VG247

Speak with Thrinn and return her boots, and she’ll tell you how True Soul Nere is trapped in the cave that the Deep Gnomes are working to unblock. This is where things get interesting, as it’ll be up to you to rescue the Deep Gnomes here shortly, if you wish to do so. More on that soon!

