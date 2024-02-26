Yes, Baldur's Gate 3 mod support will be a thing, please don't be a jerk to Larian in the interim

If you weren’t aware, Larian is currently working on bringing mod support to Baldur's Gate 3, but it seems that - when it comes to mods - it's recently had to deal with some unpleasant behaviour that the game’s developers and community staff shouldn’t have to put up with from a few folks within the community.

Yep, following the reveal late last week that the studio is putting together “a robust, cross-platform plan for [BG3] mod support”, which it hopes to release later this year, Larian’s publishing director, Michael Douse, has had to address how Larian might have to change its approach to comms if folks don’t play nice.

“We’ll be talking in-depth about what our mod support will look like soon. Been working on it since launch,” Douse posted, “As always, we’ll discuss it in our way with our community. Threats & toxicity against our devs & community teams will only harm the conversation. Please stop that.”

He went on to add: “99.9% of our community are the absolute best and it’s because of them - thankfully - that my community team persevere. But I suppose it was inevitable that when you have a city, a few bad eggs will start a fire.

“Until then, BG3 does not yet have mod support. Don’t get angry at mod authors, support teams, community or developers. Our focus is to patch the game while working on future mod support. I understand why it’s frustrating, so what we all need to do is focus on that future.”

If you’re wondering exactly what the developer’s addressing here, according to a post in the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, Douse’s thread is likely in reaction to a couple of recent incidents that’ve taken place on Larian's Discord server. It’s worth reading the summaries provided in this comment if you want the full context.

However, the jist seems to be that following a couple of recent updates to the game - which have caused issues with some mods, as updates to games pretty much unavoidably do immediately after they’ve been deployed - there’ve been some pretty unpleasant exchanges between players, mod authors, and the Discord’s moderators.

Things look to possibly have been brewing for a while in terms of frustration regarding how Larian runs the server, which has naturally become a lot harder to manage after exploding in popularity in line with the game. That said, it looks like Larian has acknowledged the problems and is now actively working to address the concerns of those in the server.

Finishing out his post, Douse suggested that Larian may well end up having to change the nature of how it interacts with BG3’s community going forwards.

“To finish, again, we can only be close if we can work close,” he wrote, “If we cannot do that, and we have to draw distance, it’ll really suck for everyone, especially us & definitely you. Please help us to work for the greater good of the millions of people who are involved and chill.”

