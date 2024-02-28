Baldur's Gate 3's next hotfix should arrive this week, and hopefully it'll stop Minthara from randomly deciding to spoil a big reveal

Warning: Spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3 lie ahead.

Would you look at that, another Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix is inbound and Larian says it should hopefully get here by the end of this week. It’s also revealed that it’ll fix one issue with Minthara, but players who love travelling with the posh Drow are hoping it’ll also whack another that’s a bit more annoying.

Yep, following the arrival of patch 6 and all of its new stuff - some of which was related to kissing people right on the bonce - we’ve had a couple of hotfixes that’ve taken out a host of issues that’ve cropped up. Unfortunately, it looks like there’s one issue with the slightly evil, but also hilarious Minthara that’s managed to fly under the radar.

“Our next hotfix is undergoing final testing, and we’re aiming to release it this week,” Larian’s tweeted about this upcoming update, adding “Among other fixes, Hotfix 20 solves an issue where Minthara would sometimes stop following the party in [acts] 2 and 3.” It’s also referred to Minthara as “Minty”, which I’m taking as an endorsement that I can start referring to Astarion as ‘Astaquafresh’.

Interestingly, it also revealed in a tweet from the actual Larian studios account that that hotfix’ll be dropping a bit later on Xbox, with the reason being “a couple of stability issues on the platform that were spotted after submission.”

Xbox players, due to a couple of stability issues on the platform that were spotted after submission, this next Hotfix will land a little later for you, but don't worry, we'll let you know when to expect it! https://t.co/PTqemcps9z — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) February 28, 2024

While we’ve already been told about one Minthara bug that it’ll rectify, folks reacting to the news over on the BG3 subreddit are hoping that it’ll nip in the bud some problems with her dialogue activating at the wrong times. A few people look to have been reporting having this issue happen to them since patch 6 dropped, and basically it involves Minty randomly deciding to ruin your immersion by chatting about certain things at the wrong moments.

According to the couple of posts about the bug I’ve spotted, it basically makes Minthara start delivering the same few lines about the Emperor during occasions she shouldn’t. It’s an especially big problem that the dialogue can trigger just before you meet him in the game’s third act, given that it essentially spoils the reveal of his true nature by just having Minthara blurt out what she’s supposed to say at the conclusion of that sequence of events.

So, unless you’re willing to embrace the idea of Minty as some kind of meta being warning you about the future, it’s a bit immersion breaking. Here’s hoping Larian already has it on the fix list for this next update, given it still seems to be afflicting a lot of folks.

In other BG3-related news, we’ve also recently gotten confirmation that modding support for the game is in the works, so please don’t be a jerk to Larian about mod-related issues.