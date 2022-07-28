Backbone-One PlayStation Edition lets you play your PS4 and PS5 games on iPhone using Remote Play

Backbone and Sony have announced Backbone One PlayStation Edition, an officially licensed mobile controller for iPhone users.

Inspired by the design of PS5’s DualSense wireless controller, the two companies worked in collaboration to bring you the Backbone One PlayStation Edition.

It even features transparent face buttons like the DualSense, and sports a place to plug your Pulse 3D headset into the accessory.

Those who have internet access and a PS5 or PS4 console can plug an iPhone into the Backbone One and start playing PlayStation games using the PS Remote Play app.

The controller also works with App Store games and other game streaming services that support controllers. You can download the Backbone App for a customized PlayStation experience where you will see various PlayStation integrations such as custom glyphs, the ability to browse hundreds of game titles, and more.

You will also find a dedicated row inside the Backbone App featuring new releases and updates from PlayStation.

There’s no need to charge the peripheral as your iPhone powers it.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is available in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the UK at launch, with more countries to follow.

It will run you $100 or the regional equivalent and comes with a three months free trial of Discord Nitro, one month free of Apple Arcade, and a two months free trial of Stadia Pro.