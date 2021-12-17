Assassin's Creed Valhalla Cave of Gold Light Puzzle: How to complete the What Dreams May Come quest

After collecting the lustrous shards from around the Isle of Skye in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Eivor opens the Cave of Gold and ventures inside.

Despite surviving an ambush with the help of their newfound ally, the Raven-bearer is confronted with a more stern test: a tricky light puzzle blocking their path.

There are two beams of light eminating from the reflector above the locked door. You're given a clue as for what to do by Kassandra, who's using an Isu device to point the original light beam at the reflector.

However, that's not much help with what to do next.

Here's how you complete the Cave of Gold light puzzle in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Cave of Gold light puzzle solution

In the large, dark chamber inside the Cave of Gold, there are two beams of light you need to divert back towards the locked door to proceed.

If you walk up to the locked door, you will see two circular receptacles - one of each side of the door. This is where you need to shine the light beams.

First, on the right-hand side of the door, climb up and interact with the reflector shooting the light beam out into the room there.

Redirect this light beam down in front of you, so it shines out of the second reflector there.

Then jump down and interact with that reflector and redirect the beam into the left-hand receptacle by the door.

Next, go to the other end of the room where the middle beam of light is shining.

There's a pedestal you can move around here. Slide the pedestal until it hits the light beam in such a way that the light reflects into the third reflector, just to your left.

With this lined up, interact with that final reflector and shine the beam into right-hand receptacle to complete the light puzzle!

Now that the door is open, you can venture further into the Cave of Gold and unearth the Isu secrets within.

For more on Eivor's adventures in England, check out our Assassin's Creed Valhalla guide.