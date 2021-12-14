How to start the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Kassandra Crossover quest

An old face from ancient Greece is visiting Britain, with the addition of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Kassandra crossover quests.

While fans of Assassin's Creed Odyssey will know all about the special circumstances of Kassandra's staying power, this is one of the only times Assassin's Creed protagonists have been contemporary enough to meet each other, and is the first time two have 'met' since Ezio and Altair in Assassin's Creed Revalations.

There are a couple of hoops to jump through to begin Assassins' Creed Valhalla's Kassandra quests, so here's what you need to do.

How do you start the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Kassandra Crossover quests?

First things first, you need to have downloaded the latest patch update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla: 1.41.

This massive update is so huge because it streamlines the install size of the whole game, meaning all the files need to be re-downloaded on top of the new content.

You can probably assume that it includes files for the upcoming Winter event as well as bug fixes and these quests.

Next, load up your most recent save game and head to the settlement of Ravensthorpe.

Once you arrive, you should get a notification and quest marker for the new arc.

In Ravensthorpe, head to the northwest of the village towards Valka's hut.

Here you'll find a new Seer character, Edyt, who asks Eivor to investigate the strange nightmares that have beset the people of her homeland.

Gather any resources and make any upgrades before you set off, because Edyt will take you to a whole new landmass on the west coast of Scotland, the Isle of Skye.

Once you arrive, follow the quest marker to the southwest and use your Odin's Sight to indentify a villager you can speak to.

They'll direct you to a graveyard to the north - the scene of death from Valka's vision.

Here, you can begin the new story arc proper!

