Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Cooking Crops, where to get Wheat, Flour, Potatoes

It’s such a perfect fit, it’s a wonder it hasn't happened already. Animal Crossing: New Horizons now features DIY Cooking recipes, so you can fry up a storm with the ingredients you farm around your island like wheat, flour, potatoes, and tomatoes.

Cultivating crops and following recipes to create your own cooked dishes is a staple part of life sims, but has been absent up to now in Animal Crossing.

With DIY Cooking recipes, you can create unique meals to display around your house, or use as a new way to get rock-smashing, tree-stumping energy.

Here’s everything you need to know about establishing your own farm in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including where to get the crops we’ve found so far.

Before you start though, remember to head to town hall and buy the cooking recipes starter pack from the Nook terminal in the corner for a few thousand Nook Miles.

How do you get Wheat, Potatoes, and other produce in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Like the basic fruit trees you've had since the start of your island life, your island will have one kind of native produce like wheat, tomatoes, or potatoes.

You can buy starts for your native produce from Leif, so wait until he visits your island, or make your way to Harv's island and invest in Leif's stall to give him a permanent stand in the shopping plaza.

Another place you can find produce crops is on unexplored islands you visit with Kapp'n. This requires a lot of luck, but you can snag a ton of potato, wheat, or tomato plants on certain islands you visit, so be sure to take a trip every day.

Finally, you can buy produce that's different from your island's native kind by visiting other players. You can search on Twitter, Reddit, or Animal Crossing community sites for people who have a version of Leif visiting who have the kind of start you need, or who can give you the crop themselves.

Eventually, you should be able to get plants of each different kind through a combination of these methods.

How do you cook and make Flour in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

To start cooking, go to your house, then place a cooking item like a stove, range, oven, hob, or hot plate.

Press A on the cooking item to bring up the recipe menu, and you will see all of the dishes you can make.

This is also where you process raw materials in secondary ingredients like Flour.

Cooking is as simple as interacting with an oven when you have the right ingredients in your inventory.

How do you farm in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Farming is easy too. Once you've got the kind of crop you want to farm in your inventory, make a hole for it in the ground, then plant the produce crop inside.

The crop will grow on its own without the need for extra care. But if you want to increase the yield, you can water them every day.

Where do you get more cooking recipes?

On top of your starter pack from the Nook Terminal, you can buy another pack of recipes from Timmy and Tommy's cabinet at Nook's Cranny.

After that you can get more cooking DIY recipes from bottled messages and strikes of inspiration.

Visit islands with Kapp'n and pick up the bottled messages for a chance at a new cooking recipe to follow. Or you can fish in the sea and rivers until you catch a kind of fish that's use in a recipe. You'll then get a flash of inspiration for a dish to use it in.

