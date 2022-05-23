Amazon Prime Day 2022 SSD deals: Here's what to expect

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your storage, whether it's your desktop, laptop or new console.

The older, 2.5" SATA SSDs are still a great choice if you're rocking an older laptop or desktop, and is the most significant upgrade you could probably make to an older machine, especially to boot an OS like Windows. And with USB enclosures, you can also use these for other devices, including PlayStation and Xbox consoles. They'll only be able to store PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games (but store and play PS4 and Xbox One titles), but they're a heck of a lot faster than traditional spinning hard drives.

The Crucial MX500 remains the best 2.5" SSD you can buy for both performance and value, and Amazon have small reductions across different storage capacities compared to the standard RRP. There are already discounts on some of the storage options ahead of Prime Day, which you can find below.

NVMe SSDs are the fastest type of SSDs available, with some differences in speed between different drives. These are also very small, and are ideal for modern gaming and consumer laptops, as well as desktops.

The difference between Gen 4 and Gen 3 NVMe SSDs is that the former are newer and faster. And while these are a little more expensive, there are deals to be had on Samsung SSDs.

NVMe prices have drastically come down in price since of late and Amazon is regularly discounted them to their lowest prices yet. We've rounded up some of the NVMe SSDs that are already on sale and the ones we'd like to see in this year's Prime Day sale.

We've also included some SSDs which are compatible with the PlayStation 5. Adding this to the empty slot in the console means you can both store and play games using this expanded internal storage.

