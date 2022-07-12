Amazon has slashed over $200 off this Razer Iskur X gaming chair in the Prime Day sale

From today (July 12th) until midnight tomorrow (July 13th), Amazon is treating its Prime members to thousands of huge and exclusive Prime Day discounts, including a phenomenal range of gaming-related products. From PC deals and gaming peripherals to incredible savings on console games and accessories, there's all kinds of goodies to snap up during the Prime Day event. There's even bargains to be had on popular gaming chairs, including the Iskur X model from trusted gaming brand, Razer.

Normally, you can expect to cough up around $400 for this premium gaming chair, but right now you can grab it for under $200. The online giant has slashed a mega $204 off it in the Prime Day sales, which means you're getting the chair for less than half price! The experts at Digital Foundry have also given it their nod of approval.

Those in the UK are being treated to a smaller 38 per cent discount on the Razer Iskur X, making it £250.

This ergonomic gaming chair is designed with comfort in mind and is ideal for those who like to play games for hours on end. Its well-built design and fully adjustable features also ensure good posture while sitting for lengthy periods of time.

Its upholstery is made from pretty durable materials, including an outer layer that's apparently tougher than PU leather, and plush, supportive cushioning that contours to support your body. It's a great option if you're previous chairs have been prone to wear and tear.

If you're in need of a new gaming chair and want premium value at a reasonable price, then you need to swing on over to Amazon to save $204 on this great offering from Razer.

Alternatively, if you have a little extra cash to spare, you might want to check out the standard Razer Iskur gaming chair. Digital Foundry dubbed it "the best gaming chair for lumbar back support" thanks to its easy-to-use lumbar support mechanism. It's normally $500 but the price has rolled down to $349 for Prime Day.

