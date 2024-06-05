Alien: Romulus wants to remind you what happens when you scream in space in its first full trailer

The first full trailer for Alien: Romulus is here, and so far it's looking like a strong return to form for a four-and-a-half-decade-old series.

We first got a look at the upcoming pre-sequel Alien: Romulus back in March with a short teaser trailer, but it really didn't show us all that much. The vibes looked strong though, and thankfully 20th Century Studios released the first full trailer for the film yesterday. How's it shaping up? Well, you could always take a look at the trailer below for yourself, but if you ask me, it looks like some good, classic filmmaking about an underpaid crew doing thankless work getting killed off by a bunch of horrific alien creatures over the course of 100 minutes or so. There is a possibility it's leaning a bit too much into the original's aesthetic, but honestly I'm just happy to see a film with strong lighting.

The trailer of course features the classic and iconic tagline, "In space no one can hear you scream," though it does actually cut off the word scream at the end, instead pairing it with a punch of mostly silent shots of people screaming with a light ringing throughout. I'm sure we'll hear plenty of screams in the final film, but it's a tastily made trailer at the very least.

Plot details are still pretty light on the film overall, with the trailer's description explaining: "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe." Fede Alvarez, best known for the 2013 Evil Dead Remake, is serving as director for this particular outing, alongside having written the film.

You've still got a little while to wait for the film though, as it's not due out until August 16, but at least you can just loop the trailer in the meantime.