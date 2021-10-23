Nintendo has announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will miss its December release date.

Originally set to release on December 3, the game will instead arrive sometime in spring 2022.

According to the notice, the game just needs a little more time for fine-tuning.

The game contains the two installments of the classic strategy series Advance Wars in a remastered collection. Both games have been rebuilt 'from the ground up and will also feature a new graphical style.

In the game, with the help of Andy, Max, Sami, and other Commanding Officers, you will take charge of an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. In it, you will move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield and take down enemy squads, and capture towns and bases. It even features game-changing terrain and weather across multiple maps.

This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

When you aren't playing one of the two campaign stories, you can participate in Versus Mode. Here, up to four players can battle on dozens of maps. Each player chooses a Commanding Officer from either campaign and can use their CO Powers to turn the tides of battle. You can also customize your combat with options like funds per allied base, and fog of war.

The first release of the turn-based strategy video game was released for Game Boy Advance in 2001 in North America, followed by a European release in 2022. Advance Wars was also released for Wii U back in 2014.

Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising was also released for Game Boy Advance and arrived on the handheld in 2003. Gameplay is almost identical to the previous game, and it features a new graphical style. The storyline continues from where the first game left off.

Both titles were well-received by both critics and players.