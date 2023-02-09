If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will be released in April

You'll finally get your hands on it.

A release date for the oft-delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been set.

On April 21, join Andy, Max, Sami and more in two full story campaigns, each one filled with colorful turn-based tactical action.

The game features a multitude of modes, the ability to design your own maps and share them with others.

You will move land, air, and naval units across the game map and call upon your Commanding Officers to use their own specialties and powerful abilities.

For example, Andy can repair units while Sami can boost the abilities of troops.

You will need to keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This from-the-ground-up remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

You can also challenge others to head-to-head battles online, or up to four players locally.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is available for pre-order today in the Nintendo eShop and at retail.

