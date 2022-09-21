2K warns folks to reset passwords due to "unauthorized third party" gaining access to help desk platform

2K Games is warning customers to change their passwords after an "unauthorized third party" gained access to its customer support platform.

According to 2K, customer information became available to the unauthorized individual(s) who proceeded to send out emails containing a malicious link.

The company warns customers should they receive an email from support not to click on any link directing them to reset their passwords.

If by some chance a customer has already clicked the link, the company recommends folks reset any passwords stored on their web browser, enable multi-factor authentication where available and try not to use one that relied on text messaging; opt for the application instead.

It was also suggested customers run or install a reputable virus-scanning program and to check account settings to see if any forwarding rules have been added or changed on personal email accounts.

In the meantime, 2K has taken its support portal offline while it addresses the matter. It will provide notice when users can resume interacting with official 2K help emails.

This is the second hack 2K's parent company Take-Two has faced this week. Just a couple of days ago, a large drop of information on GTA 6 was leaked online due to a hacker, who is now being investigated by the FBI.

The hacker posted 90 videos from a test build of the game, resulting in a ton of screenshots and clips from the videos going viral.