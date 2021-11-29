This Black Friday PlayStation Plus deal continues into Cyber Monday with 33% off an annual PlayStation Plus subscription. PlayStation fans can claim this significant discount from select retailers for only a limited time.

PlayStation Plus is the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5's online service subscription. It's Sony's equivalent of Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, though the three of them are fundamentally different. Not only does the service enable access to online multiplayer, it also offers subscribers a selection of free downloadable games every month. For example, November's PlayStation Plus lineup includes Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning until Monday, December 6.

In short, snag this PlayStation Plus deal if online multiplayer and free PlayStation games are a must for you. Here are a few links for both US and UK. So far, the Amazon deal has sold out. However, the deal is still available online at the PlayStation Store, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.

Cyber Monday brings a couple PlayStation Plus discounts to the UK, too. See below for current deals on a year-long PS Plus subscription overseas.

