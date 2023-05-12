If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Here's where you can buy Tears of the Kingdom aka Breath of the Wild 2

Here's the best and cheapest places to purchase The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The wait is finally over! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (or TOTK for short) is out today, 12th May 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. On this page, you'll find the best places to buy Tears of the Kingdom in the US and UK.

Where to buy Tears of the Kingdom in the US

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition will include the base copy only. You can purchase a physical edition of Tears of the Kingdom from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and GameStop. Target is also issuing digital download codes.

Where to buy TOTK Collector's Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition includes a physical copy of the base game and an Iconart steel poster, Artbook, SteelBook, Pin set (includes four pins).

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition - $129.99 from Best Buy

    • Where to buy Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in the UK

    The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Standard Edition

    If you're buying this title digitally from the Nintendo eShop, you may want to swing over to our store instead, where you can currently save 5 per cent on TOTK with the code "ZELDA5" at checkout. This will shave £3 off, which means you only need to pay £56.99 instead of £59.99.

    The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition

    It seems UK retailers like Game, Very and ShopTo are now sold out for now but may have surprise stock at launch.

    Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

    A The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom amiibo figure was confirmed in the Nintendo Direct in February 2023. It is currently out of stock in the UK, but we'll be listing where you can buy them here as soon as they are available again.

    It is available to purchase from Best Buy for $15.99 in the US.

    Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro Controller

    The TOTK Switch Pro controller is in stock for US shoppers from Target and Best Buy for $75.

    Tears of the Kingdom versions and pre-order bonuses

    Pre-order bonuses vary from a free poster or sticker sheet to a collector's coin and luggage tag. Additional items available from My Nintendo Store included a notebook and TOTK medal, but these appear to have now sold out.

    We hope the links above have helped you buy a copy of Tears of the Kingdom! For more details about the game, be sure to check out our Tears of the Kingdom breakdown article, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for even more deals as soon as they go on sale.

