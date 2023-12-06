Xbox Winterfest: Try out these 33 demos for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Microsoft is once again offering plenty of indie demos to try during its ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest.

There are 33 different indie demos available for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, including demos for 10 games newly released.

Howl – Accolades Trailer

This means you can try out 502’s Arcade, Captain Bones, Champion Shift, Dinosaur Fossil Hunter, Donut Dodo, New Star GP, and Slopecrashers.

Other demos include Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue. It is an early demo to Vagrus - The Riven Realms, a roleplaying game with a narrative focus, open-world exploration, and elements of strategy. The player takes the role of a Vagrus, a caravan leader trying to survive a dark fantasy world by leading a traveling company. The demo showcases the beginning sections of the game from the more narrative-driven introductory to the main campaign.

Another demo is for Howl developed by Mi'pu'mi Games. The demo allows you to play the first levels of the first chapter of the turn-based tactical folktale game set in medieval times. In it, a sinister "howling plague" has ravaged the land, turning all who hear it into beasts, but you, a deaf heroine, are searching for a cure. You will need to plan up to six steps in advance to outmaneuver these wolfish creatures filled with hunger and rage. Each possesses different abilities and you will need to plan out your strategy.

You can also try out PID Games' strategy action-adventure RPG, The Land Beneath Us, the action-adventure shooter Shoulders of Giants, the RPG Long Gone Days, and plenty of others.

The demos are available now through December 31. Check out the list here.