The Xbox Series X replica mini fridge goes on pre-sale next week

Just in time for the holidays, Microsoft has introduced the Xbox Series X Replica mini fridge, which would look great in our nerd room.

Starting out as a meme, and first teased during E3 2021, the real-life mini fridge was created in partnership with Ukonic!, and features LEDs and surface features made to resemble the company’s latest console.

The matte black appliance can hold up to 12 cans of your favorite beverage and has two handy shelves in the door. The front also includes a USB port and comes with a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go.

The first wave of production will be available at Target and on Target’s website for $99.99, and is the exclusive retailer in the US.

Those who reside in Canada will also be able to purchase online through Target. It goes on pre-sale October 19 and will arrive at multiple retailers globally in December 2021.

Additionally, for those who live in Europe, the mini fridge will be available from GAME in the UK (£89.99). In France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, and Poland it will be available at GameStop EU (€99.00), Micromania (€99.00) and Toynk (via Amazon).

Microsoft said it is working to bring the Xbox mini fridge to as many folks as possible and will continue to expand regional availability in 2022.