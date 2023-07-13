If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
YOUR VOICE MATTERS

Xbox launches new voice reporting feature to combat toxicity

Xbox is listening.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Microsoft is rolling out a new Xbox safety feature that it hopes will curb toxic behavior in multiplayer games with chat systems.

This latest safety feature allows you to capture and report a 60-second video clip of inappropriate voice activity on any multiplayer game with in-game voice chat. It works on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S alongside Xbox 360 backward-compatible titles.

If you experience or witness inappropriate verbal behavior, you can "capture now, report later," which will minimize the impact on your gameplay. After you finish playing, you can log the voice incident you believe violates Xbox's Community Standards and submit it as evidence to the safety team for review.

While this feature works similarly to how you capture game content, captured clips using the voice moderation feature will not appear in your recent captures. Clips cannot be modified, shared, or downloaded either, and only you can access the clip until submitted with your report.

Xbox will not save or upload voice clips without your consent. You have complete control over initiating the reporting process. The clip lives on your console for 24 online hours, and Xbox will send you a reminder to report if you have not submitted it within the 24-hour online period.

If you decide not to report, the clip will automatically be erased from your console. But, if you do submit the report, a notification about whether or not Xbox took action will be sent to you.

The player reporting and evidence system covers all content, including image, text, video, and voice.

This feature will be made available first to Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insiders to gather feedback before being made available community-wide.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch