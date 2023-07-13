Xbox launches new voice reporting feature to combat toxicity

Microsoft is rolling out a new Xbox safety feature that it hopes will curb toxic behavior in multiplayer games with chat systems.

This latest safety feature allows you to capture and report a 60-second video clip of inappropriate voice activity on any multiplayer game with in-game voice chat. It works on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S alongside Xbox 360 backward-compatible titles.

If you experience or witness inappropriate verbal behavior, you can "capture now, report later," which will minimize the impact on your gameplay. After you finish playing, you can log the voice incident you believe violates Xbox's Community Standards and submit it as evidence to the safety team for review.

While this feature works similarly to how you capture game content, captured clips using the voice moderation feature will not appear in your recent captures. Clips cannot be modified, shared, or downloaded either, and only you can access the clip until submitted with your report.

Xbox will not save or upload voice clips without your consent. You have complete control over initiating the reporting process. The clip lives on your console for 24 online hours, and Xbox will send you a reminder to report if you have not submitted it within the 24-hour online period.

If you decide not to report, the clip will automatically be erased from your console. But, if you do submit the report, a notification about whether or not Xbox took action will be sent to you.

The player reporting and evidence system covers all content, including image, text, video, and voice.

This feature will be made available first to Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insiders to gather feedback before being made available community-wide.