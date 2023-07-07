Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's incredible $1 trial is back

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trials have made a comeback on the Microsoft Store.

That means you can once again sign up for your first month of Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass for a mere $1 and unlock hundreds of incredible games on your Xbox console or PC.

Microsoft stopped Game Pass trials earlier this year in March, after the company said it was "evaluating different marketing promotions". But it seems after the recent Game Pass Ultimate price hikes, they have made a sharp u-turn.

A monthly Game Pass Ultimate subscription now costs $16.99/£12.99/€14.99 a month, while its console only option costs $10.99/£8.99/€10.99.

We don't know how long this promotion will last this time round, so we recommend starting your Game Pass trial today if you want to give it a try.

Game Pass members who wish to renew their Game Pass subscriptions - you don't have to buy directly from Microsoft. For a limited time, we're offering a discount on Game Pass subscriptions, as well as Xbox Gift Cards! Simply add what you need to your cart and redeem the code "VG247" at the checkout to take 5 per cent off the total amount. This promo code can be used in US, UK and other select European countriesand up until 31st July 2023.

There's lots of benefits to becoming a Game Pass member and although the recent price hike isn't exactly great news, the subscription service is still one of the most affordable ways to access and play a bunch of amazing games and brand new titles. There's a huge library of games, new titles added each month- including lots of Day One launches and exclusive Xbox games like the upcoming Starfield. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also get access to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play, which gives you an even wider choice of games.

