Xbox Game Pass just keeps on growing and growing

First reported by TrueAchievements, Microsoft has revealed that the amount of monthly active users of Xbox has reached an all-time high during the second quarter of its fiscal year 2023.

This is regardless of the fact that overall gaming revenue has declined during the same period of time. During the earnings call, Microsoft spoke with investors regarding the second quarter of FY2023, with chairman and CEO Satya Nadella sharing the information regarding active users.

“We saw new highs for Game Pass subscriptions, game streaming hours, and monthly active devices. And monthly active users surpassed a record 120 million during the quarter,” Nadella discloses.

The CEO also shares that Microsoft will “continue to invest to add value to Game Pass.” It has partnered with Riot Games just recently, and is excited about the upcoming lineup of AAA games, including “exciting new titles from ZeniMax and Xbox Game Studios,” which more information will be shared on during today’s Xbox Developer Direct.

It’s also worth noting Microsoft’s current commitments. It wants to help customers realise the value of their technology and build long-term loyalty with them, and it’s also aware we’re heading into an era of AI. “As customers select their cloud providers and invest in new workloads, we are well positioned to capture that opportunity as a leader in AI.”

Nadella continues, “We have the most powerful AI supercomputing infrastructure in the cloud. It’s being used by customers and partners, like OpenAI, to train state of the art models and services, including ChatGPT.”

Micrsoft also notes that, “moving to the cloud is the best way for any customer in today’s economy to mitigate demand uncertainty and energy costs, while gaining efficiencies of cloud-native development.”

While the amount of monthly active Xbox users and Game Pass subscribers is currently soaring, revenue in gaming proceeds to do the opposite. However, this, on top of Microsoft’s plans for growth, and it’s ongoing acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard, could see Xbox continue to grow in future.