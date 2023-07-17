Xbox Game Pass Core: All 19 confirmed games included in cheap Game Pass tier

You may have already seen the news that Xbox Game Pass Core is coming to replace Xbox Live Gold – and it's also taking away Xbox Games with Gold, the monthly drop of a few games that get added to your library at no extra cost.

However, though we're not going to get monthly new games anymore, we are going to get access to a catered, curated collection of "over 25 games in a new offering for gamers around the world," per Xbox UK.

Granted, we're not going to get the joy of seeing what new titles arrive via the service each month, but the upside is a small collection of key titles from Microsoft Studios and associated other developers designed to show off the best of what the Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC can give you.

"With Game Pass Core, players will have access to a select collection of over 25 games to play on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles for £6.99 GBP per month or £49.99 GBP per year, starting with titles including Gears 5, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Grounded, Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, and more," says a press release.

So far, all 25 games have not been announced, but we've collected all of the confirmed titles that have been revealed.

Here are all the games that will be offered when the new Xbox Live Gold replacement kicks in on September 1.

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

It's also worth noting that new titles will be added "2-3 times a year", per Xbox. It is not clear yet whether these titles will replace games already in the collection, or whether they will be added on top of what's available.

We'll update you when we have more information.

