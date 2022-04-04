Xbox Game Pass is losing a charming indie game later this month

Xbox Game Pass always sees games come and go, and this month it sees titles like MLB The Show 21 and indie game Pathway leaving the service.

Sorry baseball fans, your chance to knock one out of the park in specifically the year 2021 is running out soon, as from April 16 MLB The Show 21 will no longer be available to play on Game Pass. Which includes both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. This probably has something to do with the fact that MLB The Show 22 is out tomorrow, April 5, and will be available day one on Game Pass. So we're not that sorry, as you can still get all your wooden bat needs soon enough anyway.

What we are sorry about is that the beautiful Pathway is also being removed from Game Pass PC, also April 16. A couple of years ago, Pathway was available as a free download on the Epic Games Store, in line with an update at the time. It's a turn-based tactics game set in 1936 in which you try to prevent Nazis from hidden treasure in Northern African temples, which is in general a good thing to do.

Also leaving Game Pass PC is Destiny 2, but that one's free anyway, so no real loss there.

The Long Dark will also be leaving the service later this month. This title sees you surviving a snowy mountain range, attempting to forage for supplies, all the while stopping yourself from getting frostbite. The permadeath makes it a good one for people that like to live a non-committal life.

And lastly, also leaving Game Pass in April, is the comedy game Rain on Your Parade. Here, you play as a literal cloud that is hell-bent on making everyone's day just that bit worse. Think Katamari Damacy, mixed with Untitled Goose Game. If you like making others miserable, give this a shot before it's gone.