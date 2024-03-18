Xbox is giving away a custom Fallout-themed Series X that will surely survive the apocalypse

If you're a Fallout fan and you would like a custom Xbox Series X, then you might want to check out the giveaway Xbox is currently holding.

Prime Video's Fallout TV show is basically right around the corner, and as part of building hyper for the upcoming series, Xbox has teamed up with the streaming service to make "the world's first vault for an Xbox." Now, this is obviously quite a bold claim and to be perfectly honest isn't necessarily verifiable, however, the resulting custom Fallout-themed Xbox is quite funny. As you can see in the tweet below, the custom Xbox is designed to look like tons of Vault Boys posed all over the console, with a similar design on the console's controller.

Vault Boy would approve.



Follow & RT with #FalloutXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom @falloutonprime Xbox Series X, controller, & Fort Knox vault



Ages 18+. US only. Ends 4/14/24. Rules: https://t.co/O0lUIODPKj



Congratulations! Watch #Fallout on Prime Video April 11. pic.twitter.com/cYj23Fi304 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 18, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Most notably though is the fact that the console itself comes in a literal vault, complete with a Fallout logo, keypad, and little wheel you presumably turn to open it after putting in the correct code. The wheel has the number 33 on it too, the very same vault that will be making its debut in the live action show when it airs next month. It's one of the funnier custom Xboxs that Microsoft has put up for grabs, though unfortunately those of us over in the UK and EU won't have any chance of getting it, as the giveaway is only open to US residents ages 18 and up.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Also good news is the fact the Xbox itself appears to be actually functional, as the last console Xbox offered as a giveaway themed around Final Fantasy 14 apparently isn't, and is instead meant to be used as an art piece. Whether it works while in the vault is another question, but hey, at least you'll have your own little vault to do what you want with!

If you're excited for the Fallout show but don't know when it's out exactly, I have good news: it'll arrive on Prime Video April 12, so just a few weeks away now. And don't worry, the show apparently won't ruin any of Fallout 5's surprises.