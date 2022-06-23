Xbox Cloud Gaming will support keyboard and mouse in future

During a developer presentation on June 21, Xbox software engineer Morgan Brown took to the stage to share some plans surrounding Xbox Game Streaming. During the presentation, Brown shared that keyboard and mouse support will be added to Xbox Cloud Gaming in future. When the feature will be implemented is yet to be announced.

In case you missed it, here's the official games announcement trailer from the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase of 2022.

The developer presentation primarily focused on how Xbox can help developers with optimising graphics, and reducing latency when streaming their games via Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, Morgan Brown did take the time to note that KBM support will arrive on the cloud, and that developers should be working to implement the controls in their games.

While Xbox consoles have supported keyboard and mouse for a while now, we are still yet to see the same support added to Xbox Cloud Gaming. The cloud service allows subscribers to play an abundance of Xbox games via PC, laptops, and even mobile devices, as long as they have a stable internet connection and they're able to plug in an Xbox controller.

KBM support for the cloud will eliminate the need for an Xbox controller, making Xbox Cloud Gaming even more accessible for players who do not have an Xbox gamepad, or those who prefer to use KBM controls.

Information as to when the support will be rolled out is yet to be revealed, but Morgan Brown has encouraged developers to start implementing KBM support in their games from now. With any luck, this might mean that we'll see keyboard and mouse support for Xbox Cloud Gaming relatively soon!