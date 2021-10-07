Xbox is celebrating its 20th Anniversary by releasing a new controller and headset

Xbox turns 20 on November 15, and to celebrate, Microsoft is releasing a special controller and headset.

The 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is a spin on the translucent green of the original Xbox Debug kit. The body features a translucent black finish with silver internals, and the Xbox button is green to match the original Xbox logo. The back grips and the area around the hybrid D-pad are also green.

It also features benefits pulled from the new Xbox Wireless Controllers, such as improved ergonomics, better cross-device connectivity, a dedicated Share button, and reduced latency. It can also easily pair and switch between Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PCs, Android, and iOS via Xbox Wireless, and Bluetooth.

When you connect this controller to your Xbox Series X/S console, you will unlock an exclusive 20th Anniversary dynamic background. If you connect your controller to a friend’s console, they too will be handed the dynamic background.

The 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset matches the special controller as it features a translucent black body with silver internals. There are green accents on the boom mic, and inside and outside of the earcups. The left disc is marked with the 20th Anniversary logo and the right dial has the Xbox logo imprinted.

It features ultra-soft large earcups, the ability to adjust the volume by rotating the right earcup or quickly mute with the on-ear control. The headset also supports spatial sound including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X.

Both peripherals will launch on November 15 and are available for pre-order now. Both the controller and the headset cost $69.99 each.

There’s also a matching Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – 20th Anniversary Limited Edition to be made available. It will fully charge your controller in under three hours and is designed with overcharge protection.

Visit the Razer website and sign-up to be notified when the stand will be made available for purchase.