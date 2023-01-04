If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Wizards of the Coast cancels development of five unannounced games

Dungeons & Dragons publisher to focus on games "strategically aligned" with its existing brands.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Wizards of the Coast has canceled at least five unannounced titles in various stages of development.

According to Forbes, studios possibly impacted by the cancelations include Otherside Entertainment and Hidden Path Entertainment.

The former has two games listed as in development: Thick as Thieves and immersive sim game Argos: Riders on the Storm led by industry veteran Warren Spector. Defence Grid developer and Valve collaborator Hidden Path list a D&D RPG as its lasted in-development title.

In a statement handed to IGN, Wizards of the Coast (WotC)stated its remains "committed to using digital games as a cornerstone" of its strategy for bringing its games to "players around the world." The cancelations are part of changes being made to the company's "long-term portfolio," which will focus on games "strategically aligned" with existing brands and those that "show promise."

It was also confirmed around 15 layoffs occurred, but that employees can apply to other roles with the company.

Just last year, WotC acquired studios Skeleton Key, led by former BioWare developer Christian Dailey, and Invoke Games which developed 2021's Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance.

The firm is also the publisher of Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 among others.

