Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 invites some familiar friends to the bloodier sequel

The loveable bear that is Winnie the Pooh continues to be not-so-loveable in the first trailer for Blood and Honey 2, where he's joined by his old friends Tigger and Owl.

With Winnie the Pooh now in the public domain, last year saw the arrival of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a pretty low-budget, British horror film that took your favourite childhood characters Pooh Bear and Piglet, and made them slasher villains. Since then, Tigger has also entered the public domain, and in the upcoming sequel he's joining the fray, as you can see in the first trailer below. Right off the bat it's clear the sequel has a much bigger budget, with much more detailed looking costumes that kind of remind me of Jim Carrey's Grinch look.

"Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence," reads a description of the film's plot. "Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all."

Rhys Frake-Waterfield is returning to direct the film, who's also serving as screenwriter for the project alongside Matt Leslie. It looks like it should be a direct sequel to the first film, though it has recast Christopher Robin - more money, better actors perhaps?

While it doesn't have a release date just yet, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is expected to release in 2024, though no word on whether that's a cinema or digital release.