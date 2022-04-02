What are you playing this weekend?

It's April Fool's weekend, and while not technically a holiday, it does make for an interesting weekend. Or day. Depending on whether you have a partner who likes to play tricks on you for the one day or multiple days. I think we need to reassess the relationship.

All jokes aside about that, it is the weekend, and that means we are playig a bunch of different games. One of us seems to have more things in store to play than the rest of us, but that just means more fun for him.

So, here's what we're playin' over the next couple of days:

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Call of Duty: Warzone

This weekend, I'm planning on spending a lot of time on the new Rebirth Island in Warzone. This map was already pretty great, and it's looking like the tweaks and additions have made it even better somehow. Also, it's a great time to level up some guns - so I'll slap on some random LMG and grind some XP out. Wish me luck.

Dorrani Williams, Video Editor - Elden Ring

This weekend I'll be playing Elden Ring - mostly. I've been taking it slow and steady so I'm still not Elden Lord yet, but I'm towards the end of the game now where everything is super strong and dealing stupid damage even with 50+ points in Vigor. I might need to go and farm a little bit.

I'm just surprised I haven't burnt out. Open world fatigue is yet to creep in even at 60+ hrs playtime and I'm still playing Elden Ring with the same level of interest and excitement as if it were day I bought it.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - a whole mess of Games Pass stuff

Another weekend, another hodge podge of great games from the subscription pool. This time I'll be finishing off the excellent RPG/beat 'em up Young Souls, along with the obligatory weekly challenges in Forza Horizon 5.

From there I've installed a couple of bigger name titles, namely Guardians of the Galaxy and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but I've also got smaller games like Tunic, Unpacking, and Superliminal burning a whole in my hard drive as well.

Whatever takes me in the heat of the moment will be what gets played, but I quietly know I'll probably just continue my old FIFA 22 save for the sake of not making a decision.

What are you planning to play this weekend? Still mucking around in Elden Ring, or have you moved on to something else?