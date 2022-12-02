What are you playing this weekend?

December is here. So is the cold. And the rain. And soon the rain will turn to snow. Most of the leaves have fallen, with only a few hold outs hanging on for dear life.

The days darken much earlier this time of year. So much so, it looks ten in the evening when it is only six.

But don't become depressed over it. Soon the holidays will come, bringing some cheer, and hopefully nice presents. Presents you can pop into or download onto your console or PC.

To help keep the ever creeping early winter blues at bay, this weekend, we're catching Pokemon, waiting on our Steam Deck to arrive, and channeling our inner superhero.

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor – Marvel’s Midnight Suns

I’ve been lucky enough to have this game for over a week now, and let me tell you; pumping well over 20 hours into it hasn’t dulled the sheen even slightly. The combination of Slay the Spire mechanics, XCOM sensibilities, some phenomenal writing, and all the best bits of the goth side of the Marvel universe makes this an extra-special treat that is maturing on the palette like a fine Transian wine.

What makes it even better is that it’s making me realise why I fell in love with Marvel stuff in the first place. Away from the fantasy propaganda of the films and the comics that slowly began to fall in line with them, Marvel offered something different – something that respected and drew from alt counterculture and the punk ethos. Midnight Suns has that same spirit, and it’s a refreshing taste on the tongue after the dreary recent years of the MCU. If this is the future of Marvel games, I am sold. Keep your cookie-cutter Sony Spider-Men – I’ve got Magik to play with.

Steam Deck is available now, without reservation

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Waiting by the letterbox for my Steam Deck

The Steam Deck hype is real.

On Black Friday I bit the bullet and ordered the base Steam Deck with the hope of clearing my PC backlog and playing Sly 2: Band of Thieves and Metal Gear Acid for the 1000th time each via emulation.

However, a week a postal strikes (fight the power, comrades) has seen my Deck stuck in customs with no communication from the shipping company for nearly a week.

I have been checking the tracking link almost every five minutes and for some unknown reason that hasn't made it come any faster. I've tried nothing and I'm all out of ideas. Pray for me.

Which starter Pokemon is the best in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Pokemon Scarlet

I've a busy weekend ahead, so I won't have too much time for games, but it's not difficult to work out what I'll be playing this weekend.

I finished Pokemon Scarlet last week, and now I've got a Pokedex I'm yet to complete, and a Charizard to go and catch. So, I'll be putting some time aside to catch some Pokemon.

When I'm not doing that, I'll probably sit back and watch some streams of The Callisto Protocol so see what all those negative Steam reviews are about (and because I am feeling too lazy to play it myself alongside Pokemon)

A forshadowing of things to come. (via Cartoon Network)

Those are our plans for the weekend. What games are you planning to play over the next couple of days?