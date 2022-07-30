What are you playing this weekend?

The weekend is here. Or is it still Wednesday? Wait. Did you say it’s Saturday? Right. Well, we all get confused sometimes.

I suppose it means that the weekend is upon us, then, and it means that, hopefully, you will have plenty of time to play some games. To be honest with you, I haven't slept since Thursday night. Friday evening came around, and it turned into one of those nights where my brain just wouldn't shut off.

So, to pass the time until McDonald's opened up for breakfast, I played some games and rocked out. With my earbuds in, of course, so as not to disturb the man of the house. He is grumpier than John Wayne when he wakes up. Plus, I didn't want him killing my gaming and grunge buzz.

Now, after a couple of tortuous hours of Elden Ring, many hours of slaying orcs and goblins as an eleven huntress while listening to Dirt, Core, and anything with Chris Cornell in it, and after gorging on biscuits and gravy with some bacon, I'm sufficiently tired. Therefore, I plan to do the adult thing and crawl into my bed, probably with one of my dogs, as soon as I post this piece.

What about the other VG247 folks? Well, they are likely doing a much better job at adulting than I am, yet at the same time, they are still planning to get their game on this weekend.

Here's what they are up to:

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Warframe and MultiVersus

This weekend I'm going all in on MultiVersus with my free time. I'm having a lot of fun figuring out the ins and outs of each character, as the game has been excellent since the open beta launch. Fingers crossed the developers can maintain the momentum going forward.

I've also got a tournament next month in Birmingham, and I need to practice DNF when I can. That game is still wacky as hell, and still able to bring giggles and full-on laughs out of me.

Then, there's Warframe too, of course. Still riding high on that MMO.

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor - Digimon Survive

I am going in blind for this one. Aside from a single announcement trailer – you know, before those 8,000 delays – I know very little about it other than it’s a Digimon game with permadeath. That’s all I needed to know to even care about it. Gimme that grimdark Digimon world.

Am I worried the game has less than 200 monsters? Yes. Am I worried that there was no review code available pre-launch day? Also yes. Am I worried that Digimon Survive will turn out to be a rush job held in perpetual development limbo for a damn good reason? You betcha.

Still, a visual novel with a strategy game crammed into it is certainly my jam, so I’m going in without judgment and offering the game the benefit of the doubt. To a degree. Otherwise, my weekend would just be dog walks and baking to death in a London that still hasn’t seen a storm break that horrible mugginess from the recent heatwave we all lived through. And I need more in my life, y’know?

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Inside

Even if you've never played Limbo, you probably still own it about three times.

Playdead's indie side-scrolling, platforming hit has been heavily discounted so often, included in so many Humble Bundles, and given away completely free so much that it's sure to be in one of your game libraries somewhere. It's a good thing it's also great, and was something really different and interesting when it dropped back in 2010.

The hype around their 2016 follow-up, Inside, was understandably huge, but it was before I started games writing professionally and thus outside of my budget.

However, Inside has just been added to Game Pass, so now that I've finished Shadowrun Returns - and in between starting both Torment: Tides of Numenera and AI: The Somnium Files - I'll finally be seeing what all the fuss was about over the weekend. A lush and foreboding atmosphere is obviously a given, but I'm excited to see how it plays.

Well, that's us. What about you? What are you playing this weekend?