What are you playing this weekend?

It's that time again. Two days of doing something other than work.

On my end, for the next two days, I will devote my time to cleaning out the spare room, which is filled almost to the ceiling with boxes and containers I have yet to unpack from the move two years ago this September. Procrastination at its finest.

At some point this weekend, a certain 10-month-old velociraptor named Morty (seen below) will start "lessons" on gentlemanlike behavior. Such lessons include: staying out of one's personal space, not "climbing" on the car or people, and ceasing being a major jackass to the new puppy next door.

Needless to say, this gal won't have much time to play games this weekend. But, other members of the VG247 staff have set aside some time to devote to their favorite hobby.

Here's what they are getting into this weekend.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Warframe and MultiVersus

This week, I plan to take a gaming-free break. I think it's important to go out and touch the grass, go for a walk, and socialize with people who possibly aren't as entrenched in the industry as myself.

As such, I'll be going for some pints, strolling over to my local town for an open market where I'll buy some homemade fudge and other treats.

If I do end up playing any games, it'll be Warframe and MultiVersus probably. I've re-caught the Warframe bug since Tenno Con, and because I'm currently writing up a MultiVersus review for the open beta launch, I still need to clock in some hours on it.

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor - MultiVersus

I didn’t know that what I needed from a game was to play as Garnet from Steven Universe (you know, the fusion of two other living beings, voiced by Estelle of ‘American Boy’ fame) while my mate tethers a laser to me as a giant magical dog. I didn’t expect to have so much fun battering Adventure Time mainstay Jake the Dog as I electrocute his ally, Harley Quinn. I never expected to say sentences like “my life would be so much better without Taz the Tasmanian Devil” in the year of our lord 2022.

But life is a funny thing, and here I am: deep in a brewing obsession with gaming’s newest Smash Bros.-like brawler, MultiVersus. I’ve already written about why I think toast is the best thing since, erm, sliced bread, and I plan to spend my downtime this weekend figuring out more about how Player First Games works – and how I can make my Garnet better. And how I can shut down every last Taz (and its spammy spin move) before I do something I regret.

The game is free to play, so why not give it a go yourself? There are certainly worse free games out there, and I sense this one will be around for a while.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has become my cozy game thanks to the drip feed of weekly challenges that drops rare and exclusive cars into your lap for completing a few fun races each cycle.

When you just want to relax and suck up some serotonin for an hour or so, there are few better ways to spend your time than tearing around the Mexican countryside behind the wheel of a decked-out supercar, collecting yet more classics.

Thanks to the upcoming Hot Wheels DLC and the inclusion of track-creator EventLab races, there's some good variety on offer with different fantastical challenge maps to take on alongside the more traditional championships.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Stardew Valley, Stray

I spent last weekend playing Stardew Valley, made my way into Year 2, and will no doubt spend much of this weekend making my way to Year 3. However, the cat game - Stray - was released earlier this week, and while I finished it, I'm still yet to personally collect every Trophy. So, I'll spend some time in the post-apocalyptic world of robots as a cat this weekend. I don't think it gets better than that.

Beyond that, I’ll probably bore my friends to sleep talking about Stray and trying to convince them to watch the new Resident Evil show with me.

So, that's about it for us. What are you doing over the weekend? Let us know!