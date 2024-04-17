Watch today's Nintendo Indie World Direct right here

Nintendo is hosting its first Indie World Direct of the year today, April 17, and you can watch it right here with us.

As Nintendo continues to put off announcing its obviously impending Switch 2 reveal, it has at the very least decided to grace us with a Nintendo Indie World showcase today. Announced yesterday, the digital presentation promises "roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games headed to Nintendo Switch in 2024." Unsurprisingly there was zero indication as to what we might actually see during the Direct, but you won't be surprised that pretty much everyone is asking the same question - will Holly Knight: Silksong be there?

No one knows for sure if it will be or not, Team Cherry has been much too quiet to get any kind of real indication on that front, but it was recently rated by the Australian ratings board, obviously fueling speculation of an imminent release date reveal. If you're eager to find out for yourself, you can watch today's Indie World showcase on Nintendo's YouTube channel when it goes live at 3pm BST/ 4pm CEST/ 7am PT/ 10am ET, or you can watch it on the livestream itself above right here.

Outside of Hollow Knight: Silksong, it's anyone's guess as to what could show up. Indie Worlds are often a bit more surprising than Nintendo Directs, but generally they do end with that classic Direct "one more announcement" stinger, so you'll just have to keep your fingers crossed that it goes to Silksong this time around.

The last Indie World was back in November last year, and it had plenty of great announcements. Outer Wilds (not the Obsidian one) got a release date on Switch, and the gorgeous 2.5D Scottish hiking platformer A Highland Song also received a release date, amongst a whole bunch of other indie announcements.