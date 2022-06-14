If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GIVE US MOAR

Watch the extended Xbox Games Showcase right here with us

More trailers and information on the games that were shown off on Sunday.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Today, Xbox and Bethesda will host an in-depth look at some of the games shown off on Sunday, June 12 during the main showcase.

During today's showcase, you can expect new trailers, deep looks at the news from the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, and interviews with game creators.

The main Xbox + Bethesda show on Sunday revealed all sorts of things, such as Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable coming to Xbox Game Pass; orb exploring puzzle adventure game Cocoon was announced; the Halo dropship was confirmed for Microsoft Flight Simulator; and sci-fi FPS High on Life was revealed.

We were given a new look at A Plague Tale: Requiem, Scorn, an actual look at Starfield gameplay, news on a Sea of Thieves update, the Forza Motorsport reboot was shown off, and Naraka Bladepoint was announced as coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month.

Minecraft Legends, the new action strategy game that lets you fight for the fate of the Overworld was announced, Overwatch 2 early access was announced for October 4, a release window for Arc 2 was provided, it was revealed that Hot Wheels content was coming to Forza Horizon 5, and Hollow Knight Silksong got new gameplay trailer.

Expect to hear more on these games today when the Xbox Extended Showcase kicks off at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch