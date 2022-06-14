Watch the extended Xbox Games Showcase right here with us

Today, Xbox and Bethesda will host an in-depth look at some of the games shown off on Sunday, June 12 during the main showcase.

During today's showcase, you can expect new trailers, deep looks at the news from the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, and interviews with game creators.

The main Xbox + Bethesda show on Sunday revealed all sorts of things, such as Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable coming to Xbox Game Pass; orb exploring puzzle adventure game Cocoon was announced; the Halo dropship was confirmed for Microsoft Flight Simulator; and sci-fi FPS High on Life was revealed.

We were given a new look at A Plague Tale: Requiem, Scorn, an actual look at Starfield gameplay, news on a Sea of Thieves update, the Forza Motorsport reboot was shown off, and Naraka Bladepoint was announced as coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month.

Minecraft Legends, the new action strategy game that lets you fight for the fate of the Overworld was announced, Overwatch 2 early access was announced for October 4, a release window for Arc 2 was provided, it was revealed that Hot Wheels content was coming to Forza Horizon 5, and Hollow Knight Silksong got new gameplay trailer.

Expect to hear more on these games today when the Xbox Extended Showcase kicks off at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK.