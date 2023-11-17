Watch Dungeons & Dragons authors play with the character creator in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is based on the Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition rules, so it's only fitting that the authors behind the latest guide to the tabletop series would give the game's character creator a try.

In celebration of the release of Lore & Legends, an illustrated guide to Dungeons & Dragons'fifth edition, authors Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, and Jon Peterson decided to give the character creator a whirl, and you can see what they cmae up with in this video.

Watch D&D authors build the perfect character in Baldur's Gate 3.

If you are a Baldur's Gate 3 player, or just a fan of D&D, it's worth a watch.

Lore and Legends tells the ongoing story of Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition from the perspective of the designers, artists, and players who brought it to life.

The visual guide covers contemporary D&D, its development, evolution, cultural relevance, and popularity through interviews and more than 900 pieces of artwork, photography, and advertising curated by the authors of the bestselling and Hugo Award–nominated Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana. It features a foreword written by guitarist, singer, and songwriter Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine fame.

If you want to purchase the book, it is available through Penguin Random House Books. Alternatively, you can buy it through retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Bookshop.org, Hudson Booksellers, Powell's, Target, and Walmart.