Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is finally getting a horde mode, and a fresh new DLC next month

I don’t know about you, but I certainly didn’t expect to get some Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun news at Warhammer Skulls. Auroch Digital nevertheless delivered, and it may be even more than fans of the retro shooter expected.

Boltgun is getting some new content in the form of the Forges of Corruption DLC, right alongside a free update that delivers a long-requested feature.

Forges of Corruption arrives June 18, bringing new environments to the game. You’ll be chainsword-ing and boltgunn-ing your way through new enemies, too, including the Chaos Helbrute, Havoc, and Terminator. To help you take on the challenge, you’ll have access to the Multi-melta and the Missile Launcher.

This looks to be the last bit of paid content coming to the game, as there’s going to be a new edition dubbed the Forges of Corruption Edition that includes the base game as well as the DLC. All of that will be available across all platforms - except Nintendo Switch - where it will arrive sometime later.

If you don’t feel like spending money, June 18 is also bringing a big, free content update to all owners of the game. At long last, Boltgun will receive a horde mode, giving you free reign to cut through as many heretics as possible and see how long you can survive.

The new horde mode comes with four difficulty levels to pick from, and has its own set of achievements to unlock. The same patch is also adding a navigation guide to the game to making traversing the game’s levels a little more directed.

You can count on some quality of life changes and a few bug fixes, too. Catch the trailer above for a preview of all that pixel-bleeding content.