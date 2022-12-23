VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.31: The best game that reminds you of Christmas

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 31 - the best game that made reminds you of Christmas.

Christmas is a time of togetherness, of sharing your table with family, friends, and strangers. In that spirit, we invited a number of our friends and colleagues from across the games media to contribute to this, our first ever Christmas edition of the VG247 Best Games Ever podcast. We hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it, and wish you all a joyful holiday season.

Here's a photo of Chris Bratt being put up on a tree because it's Christmas. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, James Billcliffe, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - FOOTBALL MANAGER

Tom once again ignored or upset his family.

Alex - Christmas NiGHTS Into Dreams

Having won far more episodes than anyone else, Alex decided in his hubris to try and slip a magazine coverdisc past us as a "best game ever". And he didn't even pick Cannon Soccer. The brass neck on this lad, honestly.

Billcliffe - Fallout 3

Somehow the least christmassy game here, and yet, no youngster wanted anything else under their tree in 2008. Unfortunately, it was 18 rated: but Young Billcliffe had a plan.

Please do let us know what you think of the show – and if this is your first time listening, do go back to listen to the previous episodes.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast.