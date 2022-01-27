Valve confirms Steam Deck will launch on February 25

Valve has announced Steam Deck, its handheld gaming system, will launch on February 25.

Originally slated to lauch in late 2021, Steam Deck was delayed to February 2022 due to global supply chain issues and material shortages.

According to Valve, it will be sending out the first batch of order emails to reservation holders. Customers will have three days from receipt of their order email to make their purchase before their reservation is released to the next person in the queue.

The first units will be on their way to customers starting February 28 and the plan is to release new order emails in batches on a weekly basis.

Valve will start sending invites shortly after 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK on February 25. Order emails are sent in the same order that reservations were made, and customers can only order the Steam Deck model originally reserved. Reservation deposits will be applied to the final price of Steam Deck, and shipping costs are included.

In addition, press units will be sent out for full review shortly, so expect to see some reviews pop up starting on February 25.

Many folks seem to be keen to get their hands on the system, considering it's said to be one of the most powerful handhelds out there. Matter of fact, Valve says it has yet to see a game Steam Deck can't handle.

The system will also make use of a new Dynamic Cloud Sync feature for Steam Cloud. The free feature will allow users to seamlessly move between Steam Deck and PC instances of games without worrying about exiting the game on Deck.