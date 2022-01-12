Tickets are now on sale for EGX Birmingham 2022

Tickets for EGX Birmingham 2022, formerly EGX Rezzed, are now on sale.

Returning to NEC Birmingham March 4-6, the UK’s three-day celebration of all things gaming will feature a host of hands-on games, panels and more.

EGX Birmingham 2022 will feature an expanded Rezzed Zone, full of indie games that EGX Rezzed traditionally delivers. But, it will also meet the need for AAA publishers to showcase spring releases.

Visitors can look forward to consoles and PCs to play, and there will be Esports Tournaments, Developer Panels and a huge collection of indie games.

In addition, games industry hopefuls and professionals alike will be able to visit the GI Academy Zone, which will include education exhibition areas, careers talks and networking opportunities.

Last year’s EGX brought the video games community back together for their first in-person event since 2019. This year, EGX aims to keep players and their experience at the center of events, allowing fans and developers to continue coming together and celebrating the games community.

Tickets are now available from the EGX website. Day tickets cost £2 and Super Passes will run you £45.