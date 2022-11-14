The Sims 5 Project Rene screenshots have leaked, showing off interiors, streets, and UI

As far as leaks go, they’re often pretty frustrating for the majority involved. Not only is the developer’s hard work being shown off prematurely, but plenty of fans wish to avoid having surprises ruined for themselves. That said, I’m actually welcoming the leaked screenshots of Project Rene — set to be The Sims 5 — with open arms.

You can catch the reveal of Project Rene at around 26 minutes.

Why? Well, back when Project Rene was revealed at the Behind the Sims Summit on October 18, we didn’t actually get to see all that much of the project. We witnessed a few minutes of early content, mainly focusing on how we will be able to customise furniture, enhance our builds, and play alongside friends.

Considering how reportedly early Project Rene is in development, it didn’t surprise me that we only saw this minimal amount of in-game footage. As a big fan of The Sims series, a series which now doesn’t attach predetermined narratives to its games, I’m eager to know more about what Project Rene will entail. There are no story spoilers to be concerned about, so while leaks are still not great, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t incredibly fascinated by leaks associated with The Sims universe.

LEAK🚨



Some images have been leaked of Project Rene (The Sims 5) Playtesting.



Let's remember that possibly EA test server was violated by hackers (It's not confirmed yet).



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/6L10LqHDu6 — Central Simmer | Multilingual (@centralsimmerML) November 11, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The leaks, in this instance, were shared to Reddit by a user who has since had their account deleted (or deleted it themselves). They depict the interior and exterior of buildings, and are reportedly from a playtest that focused on building and design; no Sims were present.

Looking at the screenshots, the upcoming game doesn’t look or feel all that different from its predecessor. The city streets certainly look more enthralling than the default worlds of The Sims 4, and there’s no denying that the interiors look all the more customisable; it seems a dream for those who find most of their fun in building and interior design.

That said, it's a few years yet before we see Project Rene evolve into The Sims 5, and that’s plenty of time for the things we know and love to be added to the game.