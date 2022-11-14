If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
The Sims 5 Project Rene screenshots have leaked, showing off interiors, streets, and UI

Is nothing sacred?
Kelsey Raynor
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
Artwork for the reveal of The Sims' Project Rene

As far as leaks go, they’re often pretty frustrating for the majority involved. Not only is the developer’s hard work being shown off prematurely, but plenty of fans wish to avoid having surprises ruined for themselves. That said, I’m actually welcoming the leaked screenshots of Project Rene — set to be The Sims 5 — with open arms.

You can catch the reveal of Project Rene at around 26 minutes.

Why? Well, back when Project Rene was revealed at the Behind the Sims Summit on October 18, we didn’t actually get to see all that much of the project. We witnessed a few minutes of early content, mainly focusing on how we will be able to customise furniture, enhance our builds, and play alongside friends.

Considering how reportedly early Project Rene is in development, it didn’t surprise me that we only saw this minimal amount of in-game footage. As a big fan of The Sims series, a series which now doesn’t attach predetermined narratives to its games, I’m eager to know more about what Project Rene will entail. There are no story spoilers to be concerned about, so while leaks are still not great, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t incredibly fascinated by leaks associated with The Sims universe.

The leaks, in this instance, were shared to Reddit by a user who has since had their account deleted (or deleted it themselves). They depict the interior and exterior of buildings, and are reportedly from a playtest that focused on building and design; no Sims were present.

Looking at the screenshots, the upcoming game doesn’t look or feel all that different from its predecessor. The city streets certainly look more enthralling than the default worlds of The Sims 4, and there’s no denying that the interiors look all the more customisable; it seems a dream for those who find most of their fun in building and interior design.

That said, it's a few years yet before we see Project Rene evolve into The Sims 5, and that’s plenty of time for the things we know and love to be added to the game.

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

