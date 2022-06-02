The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack urges you to embrace the full moon

After plenty of teasing, Maxis has finally announced the Werewolves Game Pack for The Sims 4.

In the game pack, you can create and fully customize your werewolf using Create a Sim. Werewolves can be "fierce, playful, dramatic, or cuddly," and all start with a beast and a Sim form that are linked. This provides parity and matches up to the other form. But you can also create a beast of your very own by unlinking the forms and making them distinct by editing face structure, ears, eyes, tufts, and more.

The pack is set in Moonwood Mill, a former lumber mill town that has seen better days. The wilderness-shrouded community is now filled with the rusted shells of its former industry glory and provides cover for a handful of "mysterious denizens" who've sought out the community.

While the town may sound a bit devoid of things to do, that's not the case at all. During the full moon, you can go visit Lake Lunvik to see a magical shimmer on the water, and possibly catch a glimpse at a Luna Fish. You can also climb up to Howling Point to pluck a Moonpetal flower. If you are feeling adventurous, you can explore The Underground, a network of tunnels that run under the town. Here you can uncover secrets and find quicker routes for navigating back and forth and even visit the pit, which is basically a fight club for werewolves.

As you spend more time in Moonwood Mill, you’ll discover information regarding its magical roots. You can meet up with the local librarian Wolfgang in the center of town, and check out werewolf-themed books that document the mysterious beasts. Everyone in town has a few secrets or two, so you will want to investigate the neighborhood to find long-lost books and items.

You can also interact with the locals, and once you get to know them, they will each reveal their pasts and perspectives on werewolf history. The town’s only non-were citizen has something to share too, so go have a chat with Celene Lopez who is the owner of the Grimtooth Bar and Bunker to hear all about things werewolf.

Apparently, there is also a citizen of Moonwood Mill named Greg who isn't very friendly. You may wish to stay away from him.

The town is home to two distinct wolf packs: the Moonwood Collective - a pack of seasoned, rustic werewolves that value tradition, community, and self-control - and the Wildfangs - a free-spirited pack of rebellious werewolves that value self-improvement, and self-acceptance.

To join either one, head over to their hangout and get to know the pack. Once you’re on good terms, the pack’s Alpha will challenge you with a few trials which you will need to complete to join. Once you are in, you will have various obligations, will need to learn the hierarchy, and become acquainted with the pack's "dos and don'ts." Play your cards right and someday you may even become Alpha.

As a werewolf, your powers will grow to allow you to unlock new abilities. These include running swiftly on all fours, marking your territory, lunar resistance, and even immortality.

As your power grows, it will also change how you view the world as a werewolf. This is represented by a growing number of temperaments, each of which distinguishes how your Sim’s fury may grow. At all times, your werewolf’s fury is growing, and by using your powers, sparring with other werewolves, hanging out in beast form, temperament conflicts, and being under the full moon can increase your fury. Once maximum fury is reached, a transformation is imminent.

The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack releases June 16 and a full deep-dive reveal is coming on June 10.

You can also pre-order the pack for $19.99 to start playing immediately when it becomes available for all available platforms.