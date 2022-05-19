The PC Gaming Show returns this year on June 12

The PC Gaming Show returns this year, and it will take place on Sunday, June 12.

In its eighth year, the PC Gaming Show will feature a mix of world premiere announcements, new trailers, and interviews with developers.

This year’s show will be hosted by PC Gamer’s 2010 “Gamer of the Year,” Sean 'Day' Plott, and Mica Burton, an actress, digital content creator, live event presenter, and professional cosplayer.

Last year’s PC Gaming Show attracted more than 36 million viewers, and this year’s event will feature even more games, with over 45 titles included.

Here’s just some of what you can expect: an unannounced game from 11 bit studios, a brand-new project from Klei Entertainment, an interview on Arma 4 with Bohemia Interactive, the final trailer for Sam Barlow's Immortality, and new gameplay of the mod project Half-Life: Alyx - Levitation.

You can also expect an update on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 from Saber Interactive's Tim Willits, and the first gameplay from the grand strategy game Victoria 3.

You can tune into the show at 12:30pm PT, 3:30pm ET, 8:30pm UK and view it on Twitch and YouTube.