If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

mando cool

Fake The Mandalorian game looks decent

Footage from what looks to be a Mandalorian game has leaked.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Earlier this week, a gameplay video of what looks to be a Mandalorian game made it onto YouTube. The video appears to have been shot over the shoulder, with all the footage captured off-screen.

The four-minute video shows a convincing title screen with an options menu, save loading, a continue prompt, and a well-animated Grogu. Though it doesn't specifically say whether it's showing "leaked" gameplay from an unannounced Mandalorian game – the video doesn’t have a proper title – it certainly has the appearance of one.

The YouTube channel behind the video is full of game development tutorials, and is not the sort of burner channel that would usually post leaks.

As if the fact the video has been up for this long wasn't already a giveaway that this isn't a real game, Sumo Digital senior designer, Jack Chapman, pointed out on Twitter that the demo is using some default Unreal Engine 4 assets, including its Advanced Locomotion System.

"I know those footstep sounds and body animation far too well," he added.

Despite how basic the gameplay looks, this does exhibit a lot of good work in character design, environments, and even some of the lore that appears on the loading screen. As braindead as the AI seems to be, the gameplay does replicate Mando’s powers from the show fairly well, including his grappling hook, heat vision etc.

It's probably not a real game, though, sorry.

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch