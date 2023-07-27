Relive the magic of The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Seasons on Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online members can now relive the mystery and magic of two classic games in The Legends of Zelda series.

These Game Boy Color titles are The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons.

Game Boy – July 2023 Game Updates – Nintendo Switch Online

In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, the Land of Labrynna has fallen into darkness, and only a hero can prevent the Sorceress of Shadows from plunging the world into endless nights.

With the power to bend time, Link's ability is presented through unique gameplay. For example: if a river blocks his path in the present, he can travel to the past and move a stone, redirecting the water flow. Should he plant a seed in the past, when returning to the present, Link will find full-grown trees and vines waiting on him.

The game features a cast of vivid characters such as Impa and the giant Maku Tree and a range of tools to use.

In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, nature in the land of Holodrum has been disrupted, and Link must stop General Onox from making things worse. To stop the land from withering, Link will change the seasons to overcome obstacles and try to rescue the Season Spirits - before the chaos ensues and nature rots.

For example, if Link finds a small plant at the bottom of a cliff, he can transform the season to spring and use the newly grown flower to get a boost up to the top of the cliff. When faced with a deep body of water in his way, Link can use the Rod of Seasons to shift the season to winter, which changes the water to crossable ice.

The games can be played in any order, but completing both will allow you to experience the full saga. Linking the games through their password system will see some characters and enemies change between the two adventures, allow for items to be upgraded or transported, and you can even discover the true evil force moving behind the scenes.

You can play both games and more with a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, which has an ever-growing library of classic games. For more information and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit the Switch Online website.