The Last of Us dev says remake of game that's only a decade old isn't "just a cash grab"

According to one developer who's worked on the PS5 remake of The Last of Us, it's not "just a cash grab."

The developer in question, Robert Morrison, recently put out a tweet on his personal Twitter account responding to criticisms of The Last of Us Part 1 and its existence being purely for profit. "'It's just a crash grab,'" wrote Morrison. "Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible."

The Last of Us Part 1 was unofficially, accidentally and then officially, on purpose revealed at the Summer Games Fest last month, after months of rumours about it. But obviously the game isn't even a decade old yet, having initially released for the PS3 in 2013. So some have questioned where the remake is necessary or not.

Responses to Morrison's are varied, with some expressing excitement at the idea of replaying the game built for modern hardware, with others noting that the original game still looks good as it is.

There's definitely a strong argument to be had in that the remake will have all of the accessibility benefits that Part 2 introduced, though outside of that, the project being a "cash grab" is a fair sentiment. Especially considering the first game is easily available on PS4, which is backwards compatible on the PS5.

Also announced at Summer Games Fest is the fact that The Last of Us Part 2's multiplayer mode is now going to be a stand-alone title, though we still know basically nothing about it.

Some concept art was shared alongside this news, and The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann did share that it does have a story. How that takes shape remains to be seen, but it'll get a formal reveal eventually.