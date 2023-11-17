If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
What's the best game you can finish in one sitting?

Sometimes you just need a quick one.

Image credit: VG247, Don't Nod
Jim Trinca avatar
Article by Jim Trinca Video Producer
Published on

Hours of gameplay is a deceptive stat. We’re conditioned to think that a bigger number is better in all things when it comes to this hobby, and how long it takes to complete something is seen as part of its value proposition. If a full price game launches with a six hour campaign, for example, there’s hell to pay. Doesn’t matter how good those six hours are.

But video games aren’t inherently a long form medium. Some of the best games of all time are 25 minutes long (if you’re good, or cheating). Many more can be completed in one sitting. Within reason. Technically you could play World of Warcraft for 600 hours straight in one “sitting”. Don’t split hairs.

So what’s the best game that you can complete in an afternoon? To find out, you’ll have to watch or listen to this here podcast, which I’ve handily provided several options for doing so below, because I’m nice.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".

Watch the video version here:

Listen to the audio version here:

Or subscribe to us via your favourite podcast platforms:

“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of the Best Games Ever Show.

