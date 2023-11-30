Taylor Swift is looking to get into your house this Christmas... with a digital Eras release

She’s not done yet. After farming over $240 million worldwide (and counting), Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Concert Film will arrive to digital and streaming platforms before Christmas.

The artist took to X/Twitter to share the news, revealing the long-anticipated release will hit households on December 13. Yup, that’s her birthday. Fitting and perfectly timed to make a second killing before the year ends.

This cut of the film includes three songs - ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer,’ and ‘Long Live’ - which weren’t present in the theatrical release, almost assuredly taking The Eras Tour over the three-hour mark. Sorry if your swiftie friends and/or relatives haven’t shut up about it, but there’s more coming your way. Fans should rejoice at this news though.

For those who don’t know what the heck all this talk about The Eras Tour is, here’s the quick rundown: It’s Swift’s ongoing sixth concert tour, which was described by her as a journey through all of her musical "eras.” In a way, it’s kind of an ultimate homage to her albums released so far. So far, there have been 151 shows across five continents. On October 13, 2023, a cheaper alternative was released in theaters worldwide, and it’s been a huge hit.

For now, only the US and Canada are locked for this digital release, and the official website only speaks of rent without mentioning purchase and subscription-based streaming options, so the rollout might be progressive to maximize the profits. Honestly? We can’t blame them. Swift had previously locked a 13-week exclusive theatrical window, which would put the big streaming release around January 2024.

If you’re looking to catch The Eras Tour Concert Film at home as soon as possible, keep an eye on Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play, and YouTube come December 13. If you’re outside the US and Canada, stand by for further instructions.