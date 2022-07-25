Tactics Ogre: Reborn can't stop leaking, as release date and details appear online

Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remastered version of the remake of the original game, has had a number of details and screenshots leak online.

While this isn't the first leak for Tactics Ogre: Reborn, it is the most in depth one. As reported by Gematsu, details leaked through the PlayStation focused website PS Deals, which even potentially confirmed a release date of November 11. And the title will supposedly come to both PS4 and PS5 when it does launch, though other platforms haven't been ruled out yet.

"Based on the 2010 release, the game features improved graphics and sound, as well as updated game design, bringing to life a new Tactics Ogre that remains true to its roots," reads the description of the game.

A number of key features were listed as well. Your choices as the player will affect "how the story unfolds, and even how it ends," with multiple paths and endings to play through. You play as Denam, and through him you can change the history of the isles he and his friends reside on, Valeria.

Apparently the AI has been revamped, which now "enables enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation." Unlike the original 1995 release, the 2010 remake Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together introduced a class-wide level management system. This now works as a unit-by-unit level system, letting you minutely "theorycraft" an "endless combination of class, equipment, skills, and magic."

Unlike other remasters or remakes from Square Enix, graphics look mostly unchanged, but obviously in higher resolution for modern consoles. Music has been rerecorded with live performances, and cutscenes now have both English and Japanese voice acting.

And if you buy the PS4 version of the game, you get the PS5 version at no extra cost. Online features are also mentioned, but not specified, which could have something to do with the original game's multiplayer, which allowed players to download player-created teams and face off against them. Though the enemy team was controlled by AI.

Tactics Ogre initially released in 1995 for the Super Famicom, later ported to the original PlayStation. And the 2010 release of the game of the same name was a remake of the original title.