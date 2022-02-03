Switch sales top 103.5 million units, is now Nintendo's best-selling home console

Nintendo released its financial results for the third-quarter ending December 31, 2021, revealing that units sales for Switch have reached 103.5 million units.

That figure makes it Nintendo's best-selling home console of all time, a title which Wii held for quite a while. The console's lifetime sales reached 101.6 million before production ended.

Switch sales for the Q3 period topped 18.95 million, with the standard version of Switch selling 11.76 million units, the OLED offering sold 3.99 million, and Switch Lite sales topped 3.17 million units.

Switch still has a ways to go to beat Wii's software units sales. Switch software sales currently stand at 766.4 million compared to Wii's 921.9 million units. That will come in time though, as the console is only at the mid-point of its lifecyle with five years on the marklet. Compared to Wii, it had an 11 year lifespan having been in production from 2006-2017, a lifespan which takes Wii Mini into consideration as the company formally discontinued production on the main Wii console in October 2013.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best-selling title for Switch with 43.35 million units sold. Animal Crossing: New Horizons follows in second place with 37.6 million units, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes in third with 27.4 million sold, followed by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pokemon Sword/Shield with 25.8 million and 23.9 million units sold, respectively.

In all, for the quarter, Nintendo reported ¥255 billion ($2 billion) in digital sales, and ¥40 billion ($346 million) in the mobile segment. Overall profit was down by 9% year-over-year to ¥472.5 billion ($4 billion), and sales declined by 6% to ¥1.3 trillion ($11.5 billion).