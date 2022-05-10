Switch sales decline by 20% to 23 million due to continued chip shortages

Switch sales decline by 20% to 23 million due to continued chip shortagesBut the figure is the second highest since the console launched.
Nintendo has released its financial report for the 2021 year ending March 31, 2022.
According to the figures, declines were reported with net profits a bit flat, year-over-year (yoy).
Nintendo noted a decline of 3.6% in sales yoy, despite its dedicated video game platform bringing in ¥1.64 trillion ($12.3 billion). This figure includes accessories, hardware, and software, the latter of which also encompasses downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online.
Mobile and IP related income (smart-device content and royalty income) brought in ¥53.3 billion ($408.8 million), which is a 6.5%,yoy decline.
Overall, for the year, Nintendo reported ¥1.7 trillion ($13.1 billion) in sales, which is a 3.6% yoy decline. Broken down by regions, 43.5% of sales came from the Americas, 25% from Europe, 21.2% from Japan, and 10.35 from other regions.
For the year, 23.06 million units of hardware were sold, a decline of 20% yoy. Switch sold 13.56 million units (-33.3% yoy), the Nintendo Switch OLED Model moved 5.8 million units, and Nintendo Switch Lite sold 8.5 million units, a decline of 56.5%.
Despite the decline, the figure is the highest fiscal year sell-through since Nintendo Switch launched, and annual playing users now exceed 100 million
Software moved 235 million units, which is a 1.8% increase yoy. Newer titles such as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus sold 14.65 million and 12.64 million units, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continued to do the business by moving 9.94 million units during the period.
As far as sold numbers are concerned, Switch is the best-selling home console produced by Nintendo, having sold 107.65 million units worldwide life-to-date. As far as software is concerned, there have been 822.2 million units sold for the console.
Of first-party IP, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best-selling Switch title with 45.33 million units sold, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons with 38.64 million, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with 28.17 million sold, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild having now sold 26.55 million units, and Pokemon Sword/Shield now stands at 24.27 million units sold.
Switch now boasts 39 million-seller titles, 26 of which are first-party and 13 are third-party.