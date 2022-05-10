Switch sales decline by 20% to 23 million due to continued chip shortages

Nintendo has released its financial report for the 2021 year ending March 31, 2022.

According to the figures, declines were reported with net profits a bit flat, year-over-year (yoy).

Nintendo noted a decline of 3.6% in sales yoy, despite its dedicated video game platform bringing in ¥1.64 trillion ($12.3 billion). This figure includes accessories, hardware, and software, the latter of which also encompasses downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online.

Mobile and IP related income (smart-device content and royalty income) brought in ¥53.3 billion ($408.8 million), which is a 6.5%,yoy decline.

Overall, for the year, Nintendo reported ¥1.7 trillion ($13.1 billion) in sales, which is a 3.6% yoy decline. Broken down by regions, 43.5% of sales came from the Americas, 25% from Europe, 21.2% from Japan, and 10.35 from other regions.

For the year, 23.06 million units of hardware were sold, a decline of 20% yoy. Switch sold 13.56 million units (-33.3% yoy), the Nintendo Switch OLED Model moved 5.8 million units, and Nintendo Switch Lite sold 8.5 million units, a decline of 56.5%.

Despite the decline, the figure is the highest fiscal year sell-through since Nintendo Switch launched, and annual playing users now exceed 100 million

Software moved 235 million units, which is a 1.8% increase yoy. Newer titles such as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus sold 14.65 million and 12.64 million units, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continued to do the business by moving 9.94 million units during the period.

As far as sold numbers are concerned, Switch is the best-selling home console produced by Nintendo, having sold 107.65 million units worldwide life-to-date. As far as software is concerned, there have been 822.2 million units sold for the console.

Of first-party IP, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best-selling Switch title with 45.33 million units sold, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons with 38.64 million, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with 28.17 million sold, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild having now sold 26.55 million units, and Pokemon Sword/Shield now stands at 24.27 million units sold.

Switch now boasts 39 million-seller titles, 26 of which are first-party and 13 are third-party.