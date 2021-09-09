AbleGamers COO and accessibility advocate Steven Spohn announced today the second phase of his Spawn Together fundraising initiative. Starting on September 15, this new round of fundraisers, dubbed “Spawn2gether”, will attempt to reach a $1 million goal for the AbleGamers charity, the same amount that he achieved with the last Spawn Together fundraiser.

The idea with Spawn2gether is to leverage individual community campaigns for awareness and donations. What’s new with this initiative, though, is the main figures driving the awareness will extend beyond Spohn himself, which includes Twitch personalities Lilsimsie, AshleyRoboto, Jambo, Imperial, and Bloodyfaster.

The expansion of the community fundraising structure is something that Spohn has always envisioned. “I always wanted this to feel like less of a formal fundraising campaign and more like a community-driven support network. It grew into something bigger than I could have imagined,” he said. “Spawn2gether is a call to action to anyone who believes in supporting the disabled community and people who love video games. Together, year after year, we can do so much good for the world, if we all just SpawnTogether.”

You can get involved by streaming games and raising awareness and money, but you can also do anything that will get the word out and the donations coming. The Tiltify page has everything you need to get started, and this FAQ can answer any questions you have.

AbleGamers is a charity that aims to break down the barriers that people with disabilities face. They bring assistive technology to disabled gamers and advice game publishers on best accessibility options practices.

You can follow Steven Spohn for updates on the campaign on Twitter.